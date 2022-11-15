 
sports
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Reuters

Australia captain Pat Cummins opts out of Indian Premier League

By
Reuters

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - September 16, 2020 Australias Pat Cummins. — Reuters
Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - September 16, 2020 Australia's Pat Cummins. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia captain Pat Cummins has opted out of playing the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023, citing a heavy international schedule.

The Test and one-day skipper played the last three IPL tournaments with Kolkata Knight Riders but cut short his 2022 campaign due to a hip injury.

"I've made the difficult decision to miss next year's IPL," he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI's for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup."

Cummins had a disappointing campaign at the recent T20 World Cup on home soil, taking only three wickets from four matches at an average of 44.00 as defending champions Australia crashed out before the semi-finals.

Australia's Ashes tour of England starts in June 2023 before India hosts the 50-over World Cup in October/December. 

More From Sports:

Shoaib Malik expresses love for Sania Mirza on her birthday

Shoaib Malik expresses love for Sania Mirza on her birthday
World Cup countdown enters final week as focus sharpens on Qatar

World Cup countdown enters final week as focus sharpens on Qatar
PCB says Shaheen Shah Afridi's scans show 'no signs of injury'

PCB says Shaheen Shah Afridi's scans show 'no signs of injury'

Gaddafi Stadium to go pink during third T20I between Pak-Ireland

Gaddafi Stadium to go pink during third T20I between Pak-Ireland
Undeterred by final defeat, Shaheen Afridi vows to bounce with a bang

Undeterred by final defeat, Shaheen Afridi vows to bounce with a bang
Pakistan level T20I series against Ireland

Pakistan level T20I series against Ireland
Ronaldo claims he is being forced out of Man Utd

Ronaldo claims he is being forced out of Man Utd
T20 World Cup: Two Pakistanis make it to 'Team of the Tournament'

T20 World Cup: Two Pakistanis make it to 'Team of the Tournament'
Shaheen Afridi's inclusion in England Test series doubtful

Shaheen Afridi's inclusion in England Test series doubtful

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to host talk show amid divorce rumours

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to host talk show amid divorce rumours
Football enthusiasts brighten up streets of Malir for FIFA World Cup

Football enthusiasts brighten up streets of Malir for FIFA World Cup
T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi lauded by fans for incredible performance

T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi lauded by fans for incredible performance