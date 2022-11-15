 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Trade suspension at Chaman border enters day three after deadly shooting

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

People gather as they wait to cross at the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan August 12, 2021. — Reuters
People gather as they wait to cross at the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan August 12, 2021. — Reuters

  • Levies officials say hunt for terrorist who martyred FC soldier still on.
  • DC says border to remain closed till handover of person responsible.
  • High-level talks underway between officials from both sides.

CHAMAN: A major border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan — the Chaman border — is still closed for trade and transit for the third day after an armed man from the Afghan side opened fire on Pakistani security personnel near Bab-e-Dosti.

A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier embraced martyrdom on November 13 and two more sustained injuries in the midst of a cross-border attack, following which Pakistani authorities halted trade operations.

In a statement, Levies officials said: “Bilateral trade, foot traffic, and immigration system at the border has been suspended for the third day.”

They added that the terrorist responsible for the shooting was masquerading as a Taliban official. “The search for the person is still underway.”

Abdul Hameed Zehri, Deputy Commissioner of the town of Chaman, which borders the Afghan district of Spin Boldak, said Pakistanis stuck in Afghanistan are being allowed to enter the country after the inspection of their identity cards.

“High-level talks are being held to discuss the problems at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and a flag meeting is expected today between both sides,” the DC said, noting that the border would remain closed till the person responsible for the unfortunate incident is handed over to the Pakistani authorities.

The DC added that areas nearby the border as well as the district’s hospital have been put on high alert.

As a result of the suspension, hundreds of trucks containing goods were stuck waiting on both sides, locals and officials told Reuters.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan to pay political price for U-turn on cypher, says Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan to pay political price for U-turn on cypher, says Khawaja Asif
US terminates $400,000 contract with AmmoDump after Arshad Sharif's killing

US terminates $400,000 contract with AmmoDump after Arshad Sharif's killing
Arshad Sharif killing: Kenya crime reporter says driver took unusual route

Arshad Sharif killing: Kenya crime reporter says driver took unusual route
After FATF, UK removes Pakistan from ‘High Risk Third Countries’ list

After FATF, UK removes Pakistan from ‘High Risk Third Countries’ list
PM Shebaz slams Imran Khan's 'vicious role' in damaging foreign relations

PM Shebaz slams Imran Khan's 'vicious role' in damaging foreign relations
Legislation to extend army chief’s tenure should be revoked: Rana Sanaullah

Legislation to extend army chief’s tenure should be revoked: Rana Sanaullah
Patients suffer as medical staff's strike continues across Sindh

Patients suffer as medical staff's strike continues across Sindh
FM Bilawal directs Sindh to start crop support funding to flood-hit growers

FM Bilawal directs Sindh to start crop support funding to flood-hit growers
KP govt to allow its chopper for personal use via amendment to law

KP govt to allow its chopper for personal use via amendment to law
Dasu attack verdict demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to counterterrorism: FO

Dasu attack verdict demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to counterterrorism: FO
PIMS shares more details of Arshad Sharif's autopsy in report

PIMS shares more details of Arshad Sharif's autopsy in report
Khawaja Asif rejects reports of consultation between Nawaz, Shehbaz on COAS appointment

Khawaja Asif rejects reports of consultation between Nawaz, Shehbaz on COAS appointment