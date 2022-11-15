 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister, at the national assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan April 11, 2022. — Reuters
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister, at the national assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan April 11, 2022. — Reuters

  • PM Shehbaz was unwell for last two days, information minister says.
  • This is 3rd time that prime minister has contracted the deadly virus.
  • Information minister asks nation, PML-N workers to pray for PM.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — who was unwell for the last few days — has contracted the deadly coronavirus, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday.

In a tweet, the federal minister said PM Shehbaz was unwell for the last two days and after consulting the doctors, he got tested for coronavirus.

The minister appealed to the nation and PML-N workers to pray for the health of the prime minister — who is also a cancer survivor.

This is the third time that the prime minister has contracted the deadly virus — first in June 2020 and second in January 2022.

Just a day back, PM Shehbaz landed home from Britain after a drawn-out visit, marked by his political consultations with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. During the visit, PML-N leaders — including Khawaja Asif — had accompanied him.

He was scheduled to reach the country earlier, but his plans were delayed after his health deteriorated. Family sources said he extended his stay in London twice as "his hectic schedule took a toll on his health".

According to sources close to the Sharif family, PM Shehbaz developed a fever before leaving for the airport on Saturday and his family advised him not to travel, so he rescheduled his flight home on Sunday.

Before that, the prime minister attended the COP27 meeting in Egypt, where he interacted with leaders from across the globe and pleaded Pakistan's case for climate justice.

As the news broke out of the prime minister being infected with the virus, well-wishers — including journalists and politicians — prayed for his recovery.


More From Pakistan:

Supreme Court serves notice to Imran Khan in ECP contempt case

Supreme Court serves notice to Imran Khan in ECP contempt case
ECP reserves decision in Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls postponement case

ECP reserves decision in Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls postponement case
IDEAS 2022 kicks off in Karachi

IDEAS 2022 kicks off in Karachi

Trade suspension at Chaman border enters day three after deadly shooting

Trade suspension at Chaman border enters day three after deadly shooting
Imran Khan to pay political price for U-turn on cypher, says Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan to pay political price for U-turn on cypher, says Khawaja Asif
US terminates $400,000 contract with AmmoDump after Arshad Sharif's killing

US terminates $400,000 contract with AmmoDump after Arshad Sharif's killing
Arshad Sharif killing: Kenya crime reporter says driver took unusual route

Arshad Sharif killing: Kenya crime reporter says driver took unusual route
After FATF, UK removes Pakistan from ‘High Risk Third Countries’ list

After FATF, UK removes Pakistan from ‘High Risk Third Countries’ list
PM Shebaz slams Imran Khan's 'vicious role' in damaging foreign relations

PM Shebaz slams Imran Khan's 'vicious role' in damaging foreign relations
Legislation to extend army chief’s tenure should be revoked: Rana Sanaullah

Legislation to extend army chief’s tenure should be revoked: Rana Sanaullah
Patients suffer as medical staff's strike continues across Sindh

Patients suffer as medical staff's strike continues across Sindh
FM Bilawal directs Sindh to start crop support funding to flood-hit growers

FM Bilawal directs Sindh to start crop support funding to flood-hit growers