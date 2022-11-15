 
Royal Family reached out to Cristiano Ronaldo on death of newborn son

The British royal family reportedly reached out to soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo after he confirmed that his newborn son had passed away earlier this year.

Talking to Morgan for an exclusive The Sun article, Ronaldo shared how back in April, him and partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their son during childbirth.

Ronaldo shared how he got support from unexpected places, including from rival clubs including Liverpool fans, who sang You’ll Never Walk Alone during the seventh minute during a game upon his return; Ronaldo popularly wears the No.7 jersey.

In the same vein, Morgan shared how Ronaldo “also received a personal note of condolence from the Royal Family while he grieved.”

The gesture is sure to have left the legendary soccer athlete amazed, especially as he shared how his own club Manchester United was less than supportive during his hard times.

