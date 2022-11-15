 
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Varun Dhawal says he still feels like a 'newcomer' in Bollywood

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Varun Dhawal says he still feels like a 'newcomer' in Bollywood

Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in his next Bhediya reuniting with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon.

In an interview with Filmfare, Varun talked in detail about how after completing 10 years in the film industry, he still feels like a 'newcomer.' 

He added: "Especially with Bhediya and Bawaal coming up. In the post-pandemic period, I feel we are starting all over again." 

Further, he expressed his love for his craft and said that he has realised that what he loves most is 'actually just acting.' 

The actor also talked about how challenges help him to become more grateful "It is good to be reminded of why you love working. It’s like a love story. And you have to keep falling back in love with yourself and your work." said  Coolie No 1 actor.

Meanwhile, Bhediya is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. The film will release in cinemas in India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil 

