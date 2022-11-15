 
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
In farewell visit to PMA, Gen Bajwa advises cadets to seek professional excellence

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa pays farewell visits to PMA Kakul and Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad.  — ISPR/screengrab
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday paid farewell visits to Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, General Qamar Javed Bajwa interacted with the cadets and officers at the PMA Kakul.

The COAS appreciated exceptionally high standards of the Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts towards grooming the future leaders. 

“The army chief also advised cadets to focus their energies in pursuit of professional excellence,” said the ISPR.

COAS laid floral wreath at the martyrs' monument and offered fateha.

Earlier upon his arrival at PMA, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Later, the army chief visited Baloch Regimental Centre. After laying floral wreath at the Shuhada monument, he interacted with serving and retired Officers and troops of the illustrious Baloch Regiment, said the military’s media wing. 

The COAS also paid rich tribute to the regiment's supreme sacrifices, said the ISPR.

Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received the army chief upon his arrival at Baloch Regimental Centre.

