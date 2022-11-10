 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

COAS Gen Bajwa tells troops to keep serving nation with same zeal

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa addresses troops at the Peshwar Corps Headquarters, on November 9, 2022. — RadioPakistan
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa addresses troops at the Peshwar Corps Headquarters, on November 9, 2022. — RadioPakistan

  • COAS meets troops at two garrisons as part of his farewell visit.
  • he tells troops to serve nation no matter what the circumstances.
  • COAS appreciates formations for their excellent performance.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday advised armed forces to keep serving the nation with the same zeal and commitment no matter what the circumstances.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief's comments came during his visit to Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations.

The COAS appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities.

Earlier, on arrival at Sialkot, Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer received the army chief and at Mangla garrison, Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar had received him.

'Stay focused on professional duties'

Just a day earlier, the army chief had directed the troops to always stay focused on their professional duties in the service of the nation.

COAS expressed the views on arrival at Peshwar Corps Headquarters, where he laid a floral wreath at Shahuada (martyrs) monument.

Later, the COAS addressed officers and men of the Peshawar Corps, where he appreciated the formation for its monumental efforts in achieving peace and stability.

“We owe it to the sacrifices of our shuhada for providing a secure and enabling environment for socio-economic development in newly merged districts in particular and KP in general,” the COAS said.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat.

More From Pakistan:

SHC tightens screws on ECP for holding LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

SHC tightens screws on ECP for holding LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad
Court approves Dost Muhammad Mazari's bail in land encroachment case

Court approves Dost Muhammad Mazari's bail in land encroachment case
Imran Khan's bail extended in case against violence during protests

Imran Khan's bail extended in case against violence during protests
Mustafa Nawaz Khokar submits resignation to Senate chairman

Mustafa Nawaz Khokar submits resignation to Senate chairman
Sharif brothers vow not to come under PTI's pressure on elections

Sharif brothers vow not to come under PTI's pressure on elections
Arshad Sharif died half-an-hour after stolen vehicle's recovery

Arshad Sharif died half-an-hour after stolen vehicle's recovery
New footage suggests Arshad Sharif shot from close range

New footage suggests Arshad Sharif shot from close range
Ahsan Iqbal says Governor Rule last resort

Ahsan Iqbal says Governor Rule last resort
Two men fired at Imran Khan, Omar Cheema tells PTI's top brass

Two men fired at Imran Khan, Omar Cheema tells PTI's top brass
Delayed climate justice is death sentence for vulnerable: Sherry Rehman

Delayed climate justice is death sentence for vulnerable: Sherry Rehman
Three newly-elevated SC judges to take oath on November 11

Three newly-elevated SC judges to take oath on November 11
Clerics bless govt for dropping pleas against Islamic banking system

Clerics bless govt for dropping pleas against Islamic banking system