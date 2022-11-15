 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone doesn’t need social media to express her love for Ranveer Singh

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Deepika Padukone is on a social media detox
Deepika Padukone is on a social media detox 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s public display of affection has stolen many hearts. The couple is always hyping each other up on social media which makes them an adorable pair. However, this year, Deepika did not wish Ranveer as they completed another year of marriage, and here is the reason why.

According to a source at ETimes, Deepika has decided she will use social media only for work purposes and will not display her personal life often. As per her opinion, she is very much in love with her husband and she does not need social media to validate him.

The source also claimed that Deepika is fully aware of all the public attention her relationship gets and she has no issues with paparazzi bombarding them. However, reportedly, she is on a social media detox and wants to stay away from the world of social media for a while. She wants to keep her boundaries clear and doesn’t want to share her whole life online.

On the work front, she will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan. While Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt. 

More From Showbiz:

Karan Johar reveals he was used to getting called 'pansy'

Karan Johar reveals he was used to getting called 'pansy'
Abhishek Bachchan reveals he keeps a scrapbook of negative reviews, criticisms

Abhishek Bachchan reveals he keeps a scrapbook of negative reviews, criticisms
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' sees a drop on Day 4

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' sees a drop on Day 4
Amitabh Bachchan shares he married Jaya Bachchan because of her long hair

Amitabh Bachchan shares he married Jaya Bachchan because of her long hair
Amitabh Bachchan chose Jaya Bachchan because of her ‘long hair’

Amitabh Bachchan chose Jaya Bachchan because of her ‘long hair’
Sunil Shende’s co-stars pen tribute to the deceased actor

Sunil Shende’s co-stars pen tribute to the deceased actor
Rajkumar Rao, Patralekhaa celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Rajkumar Rao, Patralekhaa celebrate their first wedding anniversary
Ram-Leela turns 9 years old, Sanjay Leela Bhansali calls it his ‘most violent’ film

Ram-Leela turns 9 years old, Sanjay Leela Bhansali calls it his ‘most violent’ film

PM Modi says Krishna's death is 'a colossal loss to the world of cinema'

PM Modi says Krishna's death is 'a colossal loss to the world of cinema'
Varun Dhawal says he still feels like a 'newcomer' in Bollywood

Varun Dhawal says he still feels like a 'newcomer' in Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan is confident about Pathaan’s success: ‘It's a child-like belief’

Shah Rukh Khan is confident about Pathaan’s success: ‘It's a child-like belief’
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' becomes highest-grossing film from subcontinent in four months

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' becomes highest-grossing film from subcontinent in four months