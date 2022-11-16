Geogrina Rodriguez kids asked 'where is the other baby' after son death: Cristiano

Georgina Rodriguez had to brave through tough questions from her children after losing newborn son, says Cristiano Ronaldo.



Speaking to Morgan, Ronaldo shed light on his children's reaction, when the couple came back home without the baby boy.

“Where’s the other baby?” Cristiano Jr, Alana, Mateo and Eva asked the footballer.

He told Piers: “The other ones in the beginning, around the table, the kids start to say “Mom where is the other baby….’ …and after one week I say let’s be up front and let’s be honest with the kids, let’s say that, Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven.”

He said: “The kids understand, we had shouts around the table and they say “Daddy I did this for Ángel” and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he’s part of their lives. I am not gonna lie to my kids, I say the truth, which was a difficult process.”



Georgina and Ronaldo welcomed twins- a girl and a boy- in April 2022.

In an official announcement on social media, the sportsman thanked fans for “the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”