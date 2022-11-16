Suniel Shetty wants to get Akshay Kumar back in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Suniel Shetty has reignited hope that Akshay Kumar could be back in the upcoming part 3 of Hera Pheri.

A day after Kumar announced that he is not a part of Hera Pheri 3, Sunil Shetty said that he would speak to the makers to take Akshay back, HindusTimes claimed.

Shetty said that "Everything was on track, but I don’t know what happened suddenly that Akshay is not a part of it anymore."

He continued, "Once I am done with Dharavi Bank promotions, I will sit with Firoz Nadiadwala, producer, and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh, and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me."

Akshay, Suniel, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu starring film Hera Pheri first debuted in 2000 and returned with part two in 2006. The makers have planned to release the third part of the film.

Kartik Aryan is confirmed to replace Akshay in the upcoming sequel of Hera Pheri.