Wednesday Nov 16 2022
Ahmed Faraz

Drone crashes inside Orange Line's Ali Town terminal in Lahore

Ahmed Faraz

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

A screengrab image of the drone plane which crashed inside the Ali Town terminal in Lahore. — Screengrab/Geo News Urdu
  • Drone came crashing inside Ali Town terminal's empty track.
  • Camera was attached on drone plane, as per police.
  • Police determining where and why drone landed from.

LAHORE: A drone on Wednesday crashed inside the Ali Town terminal of the Orange Line train in Lahore.

As per initial information, the drone crashed on an empty track inside the Orange Line's yard last night. The police is trying to determine the location of the remote control drone plane.

According to the police, no explosive substance has been found inside the drone; however, the police confirmed that a camera has been found attached to it.

Relevant authorities including the bomb disposal squad reached the site where the drone came crashing, while investigations of the matter from different aspects has been initiated.

The Special Protection Unit is responsible for the area's security. As soon as the incident was reported to them, the unit informed the police and mass transit authority, while intelligence agencies are also looking into the matter.

However, none of the departments have issued a statement regarding the drone plane, where it came from and why, as well as whether it is a spy drone or not.

