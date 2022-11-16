 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix releases trailer of upcoming 'The Swimmers': Check out the release date

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Netflixs upcoming The Swimmers inspiring Olympian refugee story by two sisters
Netflix's upcoming 'The Swimmers' inspiring Olympian refugee story by two sisters

The Swimmers is an upcoming Netflix film based on the true story of two sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini, who fled from war-torn Syria to compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics. This movie is directed by Sally El Hosaini.

The sisters share a love for swimming that keeps them together in any situation, and it drives them to risk everything to make it to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The pair fled the Syrian civil war in 2015 and helped save the lives of their fellow refugees.

The Swimmers will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 8 2022, and will later drop on Netflix on 23 November 2022.

CAST:

  • Matthias Schweighofer
  • James Krishna Floyd
  • Ali Suliman
  • Manal Issa
  • Victoria Valcheva
  • Bridgitta Roy
  • Dritan Kastrati
  • Alfredo Tavares
  • Nathalie Issa

The trailer for The Swimmers has been released by Netflix.

Check down below:



More From Entertainment:

Drew Barrymore shares health update after being diagnosed with Covid

Drew Barrymore shares health update after being diagnosed with Covid
Prince William’s loyalty to Wales questioned as he pledges support to English soccer

Prince William’s loyalty to Wales questioned as he pledges support to English soccer
King Charles ‘threatened’ by Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ ahead of coronation

King Charles ‘threatened’ by Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ ahead of coronation

King Charles ‘not losing sleep’ over Prince Harry’s kids Archie, Lilibet

King Charles ‘not losing sleep’ over Prince Harry’s kids Archie, Lilibet
'SNL' ratings fly high for Dave Chappelle episode, despite strong backlash

'SNL' ratings fly high for Dave Chappelle episode, despite strong backlash

'Avengers' roasted Chris Evans 'Sexiest Man Alive' cover

'Avengers' roasted Chris Evans 'Sexiest Man Alive' cover

Harvey Weinstein defense challenges accuser Siebel Newsom as some charges dropped

Harvey Weinstein defense challenges accuser Siebel Newsom as some charges dropped
Kevin Space's legal woes far away to end, faces new sex offence charges in UK

Kevin Space's legal woes far away to end, faces new sex offence charges in UK
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua will release Will Smith’s movie: Here’s why

Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua will release Will Smith’s movie: Here’s why
Beyonce, Adele will face off at Grammys once again

Beyonce, Adele will face off at Grammys once again
Russia forbids Jim Carrey among 100 Canadians to enter country

Russia forbids Jim Carrey among 100 Canadians to enter country
Real reason why Jennifer Aniston decided to open up about IVF struggles

Real reason why Jennifer Aniston decided to open up about IVF struggles