 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 17 2022
Vicky Kaushal announces the film's OTT release featuring Karan Johar: Govinda Naam Mera

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar have announced their first project together, Govinda Naam Mera. 

The duo is featured in a funny video where Karan is seen tossing the film’s script to Vicky,

 The actor of Sardar Udham shared the video on his Instagram account and Vicky wrote, "Picked the #FunVicky option. See you soon! Sambhaal lena. #GovindaNaamMera coming soon only on @disneyplushotstar."

Katrina Kaif shared the video on her Instagram story, and wrote that she loves 'fun Vicky'. Her caption read, "Love the fun Vicky @karanjohar you are hysterical." 

Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. 

It has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, and is co-produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

