Akshay Kumar feels fortunate to play Jaswant Singh Gill in upcoming biopic

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to express his feelings about playing the role of real-life hero mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in his upcoming film, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Akshay replied to the tweet of the Union Minister of Coal and Mines-Govt of India Pralhad Joshi and shared that he feels grateful to play the role of the mining engineer.

Pralhad Joshi tweeted, "Remembering Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill Ji for his heroic role in rescuing 65 workers from a flooded coal mine, in 1989. We are proud of our #CoalWarriors who battle every day against the odds to assure India's energy security."

To which, Akshay replied, "Grateful to you @JoshiPralhad Ji, for recalling India’s first coal mine rescue mission - this day 33yrs ago. I am really grateful for the fact that I am playing the role of Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill in his next film. It’s a story like no other (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu.