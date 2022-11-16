Karan Johar says matchmaking in Bollywood is his 'agenda'

Karan Johar responded to being called called ‘Sima Taparia of Bollywood' in a recent interview with Twinkle Khanna and shared this matchmaking in the industry feels like an agenda to him, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Twinkle told Karan, "You are the Sima aunty of the movie business. You keep doing this matchmaking and your father did the same thing." To which, Kartan replied, "I take on the responsibility like I have to do it. It just makes me very happy to do it. It’s like one of the agendas in my life."

He further added, "Vidya (Balan) called me the other day. It was her 12th anniversary, and I introduced her to Siddharth Roy Kapoor. I was so touched by this call, more than any feedback for a film.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to make his direction comeback with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which would star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is set to release in February next year.