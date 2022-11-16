 
Sooraj Barjatiya says people didn't like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' initially

Sooraj Barjatiya talked about his 1994 cult classic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun in a recent interview and revealed that the blockbuster film was not liked by the audiences initially, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sooraj said that although Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a blockbuster hit, it didn't start well at the box office and he saw many people walking out of its premiere. However, the film did pick up pace after the opening weekend.

Sooraj said, "I learnt it very early with Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! because I thought I had made the greatest film, but when we had the premiere people were not liking it!"

He further added, "I clearly remember the audience walking out with every song! I thought I had made a good but then I started wondering, ‘Ye kya hogaya’ (what has happened).”

Hum Aapke Hain Koun was released in 1994 and was the highest-grossing Indian film for 15 years having a worldwide collection of INR 250 crore.

