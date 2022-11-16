Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' experiences another growth on Day 5

Amitabh Bachchan's recently released film Uunchai witnessed growth in its business at the box office on the fifth day of its theatrical release as the film collected INR 1.8 crore at the box office on its fifth day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected INR 1.8 crore on its fifth day in theatres. This was after the film had experienced a drop in its business on Day 4 as it collected INR 1.7 crore on the fourth day after a high-earning opening weekend.

This takes the total collection of the film to INR 13.85 crore in five days.

Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai was released in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. The film follows the story of three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp in order to fulfil their fourth friend's last wish. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films.