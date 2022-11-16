 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' experiences another growth on Day 5

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Amitabh Bachchans Uunchai experiences another growth on Day 5
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' experiences another growth on Day 5

Amitabh Bachchan's recently released film Uunchai witnessed growth in its business at the box office on the fifth day of its theatrical release as the film collected INR 1.8 crore at the box office on its fifth day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected INR 1.8 crore on its fifth day in theatres. This was after the film had experienced a drop in its business on Day 4 as it collected INR 1.7 crore on the fourth day after a high-earning opening weekend.

This takes the total collection of the film to INR 13.85 crore in five days.

Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai was released in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. The film follows the story of three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp in order to fulfil their fourth friend's last wish. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films.

More From Showbiz:

Sooraj Barjatiya says people didn't like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' initially

Sooraj Barjatiya says people didn't like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' initially
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says audiences are more interested in celebs' dating lives than their movies

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says audiences are more interested in celebs' dating lives than their movies
Karan Johar says matchmaking in Bollywood is his 'agenda'

Karan Johar says matchmaking in Bollywood is his 'agenda'
Akshay Kumar feels fortunate to play Jaswant Singh Gill in upcoming biopic

Akshay Kumar feels fortunate to play Jaswant Singh Gill in upcoming biopic
Suniel Shetty will try to bring Akshay Kumar back in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Suniel Shetty will try to bring Akshay Kumar back in 'Hera Pheri 3'
Censor board allows screening of Oscar-nominated film Joyland after cutting some scenes

Censor board allows screening of Oscar-nominated film Joyland after cutting some scenes
Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab receives another Grammy nomination

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab receives another Grammy nomination
Suniel Shetty wants to get Akshay Kumar back in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Suniel Shetty wants to get Akshay Kumar back in 'Hera Pheri 3'
Ranveer Singh’s shocking revelations about ‘casting couch’ in the entertainment industry

Ranveer Singh’s shocking revelations about ‘casting couch’ in the entertainment industry
Karan Johar reveals he was used to getting called 'pansy'

Karan Johar reveals he was used to getting called 'pansy'
Abhishek Bachchan reveals he keeps a scrapbook of negative reviews, criticisms

Abhishek Bachchan reveals he keeps a scrapbook of negative reviews, criticisms
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' sees a drop on Day 4

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' sees a drop on Day 4