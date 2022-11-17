 
Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Jungkook, V sprinkle a twist on ‘#RunBTSchallenge’

BTS has never left the limelight, and whole world has had their eyes on them ever since they released a dance practice video on their popular song Run BTS. 

Shortly after this, fans started releasing their versions of the #RunBTSChallenge and has now featured Jungkook and V, taking a step further with their own version. 

In Jungkook’s version, he is grooving as he channels his inner personality and fans couldn't stop talking about it. 

His version was way more ‘in his style’ as he is seen creating his own dance steps which are easy to follow.

Right after the video was posted, fans started talking about how Jungkook is always a step ahead to create his own trend as now people have started taking inspiration to make more #RunBTSChallenge videos.

V did did not stay behind either. He posted from the comfort of his Parisian hotel room and created his own version of the challenge.

As the youngest members of BTS brought their own element into the challenge, and fans are waiting to see what other members of the group have in stored.

