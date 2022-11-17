PAC decides to end free Hajj facility for VIPs, Khuddam

Thursday Nov 17, 2022
ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly on Thursday decided to revoke the free Hajj facility for ministers, bureaucrats, Khuddam and VIPS.
Talking to journalists, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan vowed that the NA body will end the free Hajj facility for government officers and Khuddam.
Even, the prime minister, ministers and any political figure cannot perform Hajj free of cost, he added.
Meanwhile, the PAC sought details of those who had been performing Hajj without spending a penny of their own within 15 days from the concerned ministry and the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR).
According to the PAC, the country is under a heavy debt burden. The poor are paying taxes while the government officers are enjoying free Hajj facilities.
The government will recover the amount from the families of those government officers who performed free Hajj and the money will be deposited in the national exchequer, Khan vowed, terming the free Hajj facility a burden on the taxpayers.