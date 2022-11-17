 
Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up London schedule of her film with Hansal Mehta: See Pics

Kareena Kapoors upcoming Hansal Mehta film is going to be a murder mystery, reports
Kareena Kapoor Khan aka bebo, who is going star in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s next film, has wrapped up the London schedule and is all set to head to Mumbai.

Kareen shared two extremely precious pictures with director Hansal Mehta on the completion her London schedule. In the first picture, the actress could be seen listening to the director attentively while in the other picture she looks at the director with her million-dollar smile.

The caption on the picture read: “A director’s actor… always. Easy, sharp, instinctive and cool… been an absolute pleasure… @hansalmehta. This one is special guys. Mumbai see you soon…”

As per the reports, the film is going be a murder mystery. So far, the name of the upcoming film has not been revealed but the makers are calling the film TBM as of now. This could be seen in the last BTS pictures that bebo shared on her Instagram.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. In 2023, she will begin shooting for film The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu, reports TimesofIndia. 

