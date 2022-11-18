Prince Harry’s Spare memoir has ‘biblical’ consequences

Prince Harry has just been urged by experts to ‘steer clear’ of the saga of ‘biblical resonance’ that is incoming with the release of his memoir.



Royal author and biographer Andrew Morton weighed in on these claims just recently.

Mr Morton started by showcasing parallels between the story from the Old Testament and Prince Harry’s incoming memoir in his interview.

He admitted to Vanity Fair, “The fact that he’s called it Spare means that he’s going to deal with his relationship with his brother.”

Mr Morton even made references from the tale in Genesis where two brothers Cain and Abel fight to the death and branded it all a ‘saga’.

Before signing off the expert also slipped in a warning, “It’s going to be a Cain and Abel saga” since it seems to “have a biblical resonance.”