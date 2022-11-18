 
Wasim Akram named Lanka Premier League brand ambassador

Pakistans former Test captain Wasim Akram. — Instagram/WasimAkram
  • Wasim Akram has been appointed as brand ambassador for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League. 
  • The Lanka Premier League is slated to be played from December 6 to 23.
  •  LPL is producing top-quality professional players for the country, says Wasim Akram.

In a major achievement, Pakistan’s legendary former cricketer Wasim Akram has been appointed as brand ambassador for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) slated to be played from December 6 to 23.

The “Sultan of Swing” and Sri Lanka’s former captain Sanath Jayasuriya have been named “brand ambassadors” for LPL.

Expressing his delight after being named for the slot, Wasim Akram said he always received love and affection from the Sri Lankan fans. LPL was producing top-quality professional players for the country, he said, adding that the Asia Cup victory was proof of it.

“I have seen the last two editions of the LPL and the quality of cricket. I am sure that players will maintain the standard of cricket in the forthcoming edition of LPL.”   

