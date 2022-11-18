 
pakistan
Friday Nov 18 2022
Styleoutwatches rejects rumours of selling Toshakhana gifts

Friday Nov 18, 2022

The Styleoutwatches on Friday categorically rejected rumours about the Toshakhana gifts received by former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, Styleoutwatches said: “We certify that we never bought or sold the Graff Mecca Map diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon minute repeater watch along diamond cufflinks & round diamonds gent's ring, along with rose gold pen set with diamonds to any person.”

The company said that it has come to our attention through various public and media sources that their verified lnstagram page (styleoutwatches) is being used politically on various social media and public posts. 

“We were approached by undisclosed person, to market this watch using our Instagram page,” Styleoutwatches said in a statement, adding that later, however, they were told that this watch has already been sold by a third party.

“Any information about the watch being sold for USD250,000 are incorrect and baseless,” clarified the company.

The statement further said that they disclaimed all liability towards selling the watch set.

The company said that they reserve the right to sue and take legal action against anyone using their name and their brand to sell and market the watch.

More to follow...

