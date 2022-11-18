 
pakistan
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Shahrah-e-Faisal to be temporarily closed from 12-4am as IDEAS 2022 ends

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Friday Nov 18, 2022

A file photograph of a traffic jam on Karachis Shahrah-e-Faisal on Aug. 12, 2016. — AFP
A file photograph of a traffic jam on Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal on Aug. 12, 2016. — AFP

  • Karachi's main artery to close tonight due to IDEAS 2022's end.
  • Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz Road to be closed following security traffic movement.
  • Traffic police suggests use of alternate routes for airport.

KARACHI: Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz Road to be temporarily closed for traffic from 12:00 AM tonight until November 19 due to security reasons and important transportation following the conclusion of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 which was held in Karachi.

According to the traffic police, the city's main road Shahrah-e-Faisal from the Karsaz flyover till Drigh Road, as well as Karsaz Road and Sir Shah Suleman Road at Hassan Square will be temporarily closed for all kinds of traffic at both sides from 12:00 AM tonight till 04:00 AM to ensure duty for security traffic movement for IDEAS 2022.

The traffic police said that citizens going toward the airport from Defence, Clifton, and Saddar during this time can opt for the University Road or Korangi Road route.

These routes will be opened again in the morning, as per the traffic police.

The traffic police has asked citizens to call on its helpline 1915 for more information or in case of any problem.

