Katrina Kaif asks paparazzi to keep their cameras down

Katrina Kaif gets upset at the paparazzi and asks them to put their cameras down as she was spotted outside the gym on Friday evening, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Katrina Kaif scolded the paparazzi and asked them to put their cameras down adding that she was there to exercise. This incident took place when the paparazzi stopped her to take her pictures as she was getting out of her car.

Katrina said, "Aap log camera neeche rakho, hum yahan exercise karne aaye hain. (Keep your cameras down, we are here to exercise)."

She further added, "Agar aap aise karenge na…Camera neeche rakhiye aap (If you continue doing this...keep your cameras down)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot. Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and had its theatrical release on November 4. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and directed by Gurmmeet Singh.