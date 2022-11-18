Ayushmann Khurrana calls himself an 'SRK-ian'

Ayushmann Khurrana talked about his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan in a recent media interaction and said that he loves Shah Rukh alot and called himself an 'SRK-ian" as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared that he also did a bachelors in Journalism and Mass Communication after seeing Shah Rukh pursue the same degree in his early years.

Ayushmann said, "I am an SRK-ian. Mujhe Shah Rukh Khan se bohot pyaar hain. Bachpan mein main poster lagata tha unka apne room mein. Maine shayad journalism and mass communication unko dekh kar hi kiya tha."

He further added, "Teen saal maine almost top hi kiya hain college mein, tab jaake mujhe theatre karne ka mauka milta tha. Toh mere papa ka manna tha ki padhai mein acha hoga toh kabhi bhookha nai marega."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh. He will be seen next in An Action Hero alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. The film will release in theatres on December 2.