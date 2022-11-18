 
Arjun Kapoor takes 'baby' Malaika Arora out on a date

Arjun Kapoor takes 'baby' Malaika Arora out on a date

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of his date with his 'baby' Malaika Arora and wished her all the luck for her upcoming show, Moving In With Malaika, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Arjun posted a selfie with his girlfriend Malaika and wrote in the caption that he won't be there during the launch of her upcoming show as he is leaving the city for his shoot. Hence, he took her out on a date as compensation.

Arjun wrote, "Baby’s day out. Her show starts soon & my next outdoor starts sooner won’t be around to be there for her shoot but I think she’s gonna ace this new journey.”

Moving In With Malaika will mark Malaika's OTT debut and will give her fans unfiltered access to her personal life.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for quite a few years now. They made their relationship public a couple of years ago and are often spotted together at parties, events, and dates.

