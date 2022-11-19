Emily Ratajkowski is 'non stop' talking to Pete Davidson in 'chill' relationship

Emily Ratajkowski 'really likes' new beau Pete Davidson.



The supermodel thinks the comedian is very 'charming' and people close to her reveal Davidson is already 'winning' Emily over.

According to E!News: “It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special,” an insider told the outlet.



“It’s a chill relationship so far,” they continued. “There’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.”

Earlier, a source close to the couple told US Weekly: “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is."

