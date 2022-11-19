 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski is 'non stop' talking to Pete Davidson in 'chill' relationship

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski 'really likes' new beau Pete Davidson.

The supermodel thinks the comedian is very 'charming' and people close to her reveal Davidson is already 'winning' Emily over.

According to E!News: “It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special,” an insider told the outlet.

“It’s a chill relationship so far,” they continued. “There’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.”

Earlier, a source close to the couple told US Weekly: “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is."

