Saturday Nov 19 2022
Dominic West suggests to feature Charles’ breakdance moment in ‘The Crown’

Dominic West suggests to feature Charles’ breakdance moment in ‘The Crown’

The much hyped season five of The Crown is streaming on Netflix and the latest installment has been praised by viewers for its outstanding depiction of inner workings of the royal family during mid-90s period.

The latest season also feature a rare historical moment of the now-King Charles dancing at an event for his charity, The Prince's Trust.

The fifth episode of the new series, titled The Way Ahead focuses on the British heir's pursuits to modernize the monarchy in the mid-1990s.

The scene features the-then Prince Charles (played by Dominic West) taking to the dancefloor at an event on Eric B. & Rakim's 1992 hit Don't Sweat the Technique.

Meanwhile, The Crown creator Peter Morgan also wasn't aware of the rare dance moment until West told him about it.

"Peter hadn't written [the scene] initially and we alerted Peter to it — just, 'You've gotta see this amazing video footage of Charles breakdancing,'" West shared in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"He really has a go. He knows he's going to look ridiculous, but you could see there's a certain — especially when he was younger — a certain competitive streak in Charles, particularly when it came to sport," he explained.

West also hired Polly Bennett to help him follow Charles's dancing. "We did spend quite a bit of time with Polly learning the dance he does on YouTube, which is extraordinary," he said.

"I learned the whole thing but it doesn't make the cut. Anyway, it was fun. He has extraordinary moves. It's fabulous actually.”

