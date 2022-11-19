 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Jaya Bachchan shares her thoughts on educated women: Read

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Jaya Bachchan shares her thoughts on educated women: Read
Jaya Bachchan shares her thoughts on educated women: Read

Jaya Bachchan has recently voiced her opinion on women having “double standards” and being their “own enemies” on What The Hell Navya podcast.

During latest episode titled One Crown Many Shoes, Navya opened up about how women face a lot of challenges in their life. She also voiced concern about how sons are being raised differently than daughters.

To this, Jaya expressed her disappointment and said that educated women also have double standards.

“Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. I want to say it sometimes but do not feel good about saying it, but women are their own enemies,” stated the Kal Ho Na Ho actress.

During the podcast, Shweta Bachchan also cited a quote from Madeleine K Albright, “There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.

Shweta believed that charity should start at home as she hinted that her mother Jaya never helped her.

Jaya, however, clarified that she’s “nice to Navya”, and added, “I am always helping other women and always speaking for them. Let’s not talk about mother and daughter.”

Meanwhile, in the podcast, Jaya also addressed women wearing western clothing, saying she would love to see “a woman in woman-power” and not “man-power”.

More From Showbiz:

Farhan Akhtar is all hearts for daughter Akira's performance on stage: 'The world is your oyster’

Farhan Akhtar is all hearts for daughter Akira's performance on stage: 'The world is your oyster’
Amitabh Bachchan reveals he survived on 'panipuri' in his early days

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he survived on 'panipuri' in his early days
Shahid Kapoor shows his ‘life’ through candid lens

Shahid Kapoor shows his ‘life’ through candid lens

Arjun Kapoor takes 'baby' Malaika Arora out on a date

Arjun Kapoor takes 'baby' Malaika Arora out on a date
Ayushmann Khurrana calls himself an 'SRK-ian'

Ayushmann Khurrana calls himself an 'SRK-ian'
Varun Dhawan tells Kriti Sanon she is not the first female actor to ask for more money

Varun Dhawan tells Kriti Sanon she is not the first female actor to ask for more money
Katrina Kaif asks paparazzi to keep their cameras down

Katrina Kaif asks paparazzi to keep their cameras down
Prateik Babbar feels 'nonsense' films have worked at the box office after lockdown

Prateik Babbar feels 'nonsense' films have worked at the box office after lockdown
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 7

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 7
Suneil Shetty thinks Kartik Aaryan is a good choice for Hera Pheri 3

Suneil Shetty thinks Kartik Aaryan is a good choice for Hera Pheri 3
Hasan Raheem lights up the Times Square

Hasan Raheem lights up the Times Square

Ayushmann Khurrana shares how he deals with vertigo while at work

Ayushmann Khurrana shares how he deals with vertigo while at work