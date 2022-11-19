Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he was rejected with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol

Ayushmann Khurrana revealed in his appearance in an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 13 that he was rejected on Indian Idol with Neha Kakkar, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ayushmann shared that he auditioned for Indian Idol in his early days and was rejected with Neha Kakkar who is now a renowned musician in the industry and a judge on Indian Idol.

In a promo of the episode shared by Sony TV, Ayushmann said, "Neha and I were rejected on Indian Idol on the same day. We travelled together in the train, from Mumbai to Delhi. There were 50 of us, who were rejected together and we were all travelling."

He further added, "Neha aaj judge hai aur main yahaan (Neha is a judge today and I am here too). So this really means a lot.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh. He will be seen next in An Action Hero alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. The film will release in theatres on December 2.