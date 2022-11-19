 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he was rejected with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he was rejected with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he was rejected with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol

Ayushmann Khurrana revealed in his appearance in an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 13 that he was rejected on Indian Idol with Neha Kakkar, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ayushmann shared that he auditioned for Indian Idol in his early days and was rejected with Neha Kakkar who is now a renowned musician in the industry and a judge on Indian Idol.

In a promo of the episode shared by Sony TV, Ayushmann said, "Neha and I were rejected on Indian Idol on the same day. We travelled together in the train, from Mumbai to Delhi. There were 50 of us, who were rejected together and we were all travelling."

He further added, "Neha aaj judge hai aur main yahaan (Neha is a judge today and I am here too). So this really means a lot.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh. He will be seen next in An Action Hero alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. The film will release in theatres on December 2. 

More From Showbiz:

Kriti Sanon defends 'Adipurush' and director Om Raut amid backlash

Kriti Sanon defends 'Adipurush' and director Om Raut amid backlash
Suniel Shetty calls defamation complaints on his film 'File No. 323' 'funny'

Suniel Shetty calls defamation complaints on his film 'File No. 323' 'funny'
Jaya Bachchan says wage gap issues in Bollywood are because of 'insecurity of a man'

Jaya Bachchan says wage gap issues in Bollywood are because of 'insecurity of a man'
Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari’s adorable interaction with sister steals the show

Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari’s adorable interaction with sister steals the show

Jaya Bachchan wants to know why Indian women prefer western attire

Jaya Bachchan wants to know why Indian women prefer western attire

Shehnaaz Gill calls out bodyguards for pushing fans

Shehnaaz Gill calls out bodyguards for pushing fans
Aamir Khan shakes a leg on ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ at Ira Khan’s engagement

Aamir Khan shakes a leg on ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ at Ira Khan’s engagement

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts well at the box office

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts well at the box office
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 8

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 8
Sushmita Sen turns 47, Renee Sen, Charu Asopa and ex Rohman Shawl showers love

Sushmita Sen turns 47, Renee Sen, Charu Asopa and ex Rohman Shawl showers love
Jaya Bachchan shares her thoughts on educated women: Read

Jaya Bachchan shares her thoughts on educated women: Read
Farhan Akhtar is all hearts for daughter Akira's performance on stage: 'The world is your oyster’

Farhan Akhtar is all hearts for daughter Akira's performance on stage: 'The world is your oyster’