Jaya Bachchan says wage gap issues in Bollywood are because of 'insecurity of a man'

Jaya Bachchan talked about wage gap issues in the recent episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya and shared that it is the 'insecurity of a man' that is the reason for these issues, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Jaya Bachchan appeared alongside her daughter Shweta Bachchan in the episode One Crown, Many Shoes of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya. In the podcast, Jaya said that women are now standing up for themselves and are demanding equal money for their work.

Jaya said, "The insecurity of a man, who's sitting at the head of it. Actually, he's insecure and that's why he finds it easier to put a woman down in every field and in every way and this is the outcome of that kind of a mindset..."

Navya Naveli Nanda has started a podcast with her mother Shweta Bachchan and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan named What The Hell Navya.