Sunday Nov 20 2022
Viral: Sajal Aly warmly hugs Sridevi daughter Janhvi Kapoor at Award ceremony

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Pakistani and Indian celebrities gathered on Saturday night for a star-studded award ceremony.

The Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night is making rounds on the internet, a viral moment from the night, featuring Sajal Ay and Indian actor Janhvi Kapoor has caught attention. 

In the video that is making rounds online, the actresses are spotted embracing each other.

The video was also reposted by Sajal on her Instagram, as she dropped a heart in the caption.

For those unversed, the Alif star famously worked with late Sridevi in MOM. Sajal has also often discussed about her bon with Janhvi Kapoor on various international platforms. 

This award ceremony was held in Dubai, giving out a special nod to Indo-Pak and Middle-Eastern achievers from 2022.

Pakistani celebrities Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly and Fahad Mustafa also attended the ceremony.

