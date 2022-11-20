'Nation's asset': Mohammad Rizwan expresses grief over demise of Maulana Rafi Usmani

Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/File

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has expressed grief over the demise of Pakistan's Grand Mufti Maulana Rafi Usmani, who passed away at the age of 86 in Karachi on Friday.



"Mufti Rafi Usmani sahib was an asset for the nation. [My] heart is extremely aggrieved on his sad demise, but his meeting with his creator became closer," Rizwan wrote on Twitter.

He prayed for the high ranks and ease of Maulana Rafi in the hereafter.

The funeral prayers of Mufti-e-Azam Maulana Usmani — who was mufti-e-Azam of Pakistan, president of Jaamiyah Darul Uloom, Karachi, and a renowned Islamic scholar — were offered in the metropolis Sunday morning.



His brother Maulana Taqi Usmani, who is also a renowned religious scholar and Islamic university's vice president, led the funeral prayers, which were attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and a large number of people.



The deceased scholar will be laid to rest in the compound of Jaamiyah Darul Uloom, Korangi, between the graves of his father, former grand mufti Shafi Usmani, and mother.

Mufti Rafi Usmani was born in the United-India's Deoband town on July 21, 1936. He was also the patron of the Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan.

He was associated with teaching and academic activities at Darul Uloom Karachi, which was founded by his father Mufti Shafi Usmani.

The religious scholar was appointed as Mufti-e-Azam by the clerics and scholars representing the Deoband school of thought in 1995.

Mufti Rafi Usmani assumed the office of the seminary's chief in 1986 and served it till his demise.