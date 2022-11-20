 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Pierce Brosnan son admits confusion whether to follow dad's footsteps

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Pierce Brosnans son admits confusion about whether to follow dads footsteps
Pierce Brosnan's son admits confusion about whether to follow dad's footsteps 

Pierce Brosnan's son Paris revealed he is still not sure about whether to follow in the footsteps of his father.

According to PEOPLE, the 21-year-old who worked as a production assistant on Black Adam said, "You can't put half effort into something like that. You have to go all in," Paris explained. 

"I think having Dad help us, it'd be a little intimidating, but he's also the best coach we could ask for if he wanted to do it!" 

Speaking with E! News at GQ's Men of the Year Party, Paris Brosnan said, "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," said Paris, who is delving into the model field as working as a filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Dylan Brosnan, a model, and musician added that he and his brother are trying to "pave our way" in the entertainment industry.

"It's always gonna be there, and we got to recognize it. At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here," Paris said, adding, "Dylan's an amazing musician, and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

Speaking to PEOPLE, the brothers, who are also ambassadors for the Golden Globes in 2020 opened up about their family while appearing in the Sexiest Man Alive portfolio of famous sons.

Dylan shared that "we have the best parents you could ask for" in the 007 alum and mother Keeley Shaye Brosnan, with whom Pierce tied the knot in 2001. 

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid fuel romance rumors with latest NYC outing

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid fuel romance rumors with latest NYC outing

BTS' Jungkook official soundtrack 'Dreamers' for FIFA World Cup 2022 out now: Listen

BTS' Jungkook official soundtrack 'Dreamers' for FIFA World Cup 2022 out now: Listen
Britney Spears’ ex-assistant reveals she writes letters to the singer post-freedom

Britney Spears’ ex-assistant reveals she writes letters to the singer post-freedom
Ashley Greene has a 'Twilight' 'family reunion' in latest post

Ashley Greene has a 'Twilight' 'family reunion' in latest post
Prince Harry ‘thrilled’ to see former girlfriend Chelsy Davy: report

Prince Harry ‘thrilled’ to see former girlfriend Chelsy Davy: report
Jeffrey Epstein wanted the Firm’s riches in exchange for Prince Andrew?

Jeffrey Epstein wanted the Firm’s riches in exchange for Prince Andrew?
Prince Andrew seeking help from Bahrain in 'secret trip' for crisis at home: Report

Prince Andrew seeking help from Bahrain in 'secret trip' for crisis at home: Report
King Charles 'breaks promise' to dying Queen about brother Edward?

King Charles 'breaks promise' to dying Queen about brother Edward?
Watch: BTS' Jungkook shares cover image of Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack 'Dreamers'

Watch: BTS' Jungkook shares cover image of Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack 'Dreamers'
Kate Middleton: From happy childhood to royal romance

Kate Middleton: From happy childhood to royal romance
Chris Hemsworth didn't get surprised amid ominous health warning

Chris Hemsworth didn't get surprised amid ominous health warning
Sam Smith reveals their most ‘embarrassing’ tattoo

Sam Smith reveals their most ‘embarrassing’ tattoo