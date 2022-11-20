 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘very relaxed’ with baby no. 4

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

File Footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly ‘quite relaxed’ with the idea of one day having baby no. 4 according to reports.

These shocking revelations have been shared with Bella UK by an inside source.

They claimed, “They're very relaxed about the possibility of another baby. It's by no means the be-all or end-all for either of them, but if it happens, they'll be thrilled.”

Even Prince William has reportedly “confided that being a dad again would be a real blessing if they're lucky enough to get there. But they know it's now or never.”

This comes despite the couple previously “their family was complete”

They reportedly feel that this might also help Prince George in the long run as “another child would help ease responsibilities for him when he finally becomes king.”

