Blake Lively praises husband Ryan Reynolds for being a family man

In an emotional speech Thursday night, November 17th, 2022, before the Deadpool actor, 46, accepted the prestigious American Cinematheque Award in Los Angeles, Lively shared behind-the-scenes stories about her husband's dedication to his craft — and his unbounded love for his family, via People Magazine.

Lively began by acknowledging Reynold’s “art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humour, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts” that have contributed to “international happiness”.

Talking about his family life, Lively shared that Reynolds would race home to his wife and daughters regardless of where he was in the world.

"And now I am his home, and our girls are his home," she said. "And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned."

Reynolds and Lively share three daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8, and are expecting a fourth one on the way.

Lively continued, "He would show up with mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home. And that man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen. Especially not by someone who is able to be so all in, in his work life."

She continued, “He is able to somehow be everything to everyone, all at once. He is the most present person you will ever meet," she said. "And yes, he creates magic in his work but man, oh man, does he create magic in his real life."

Reynolds and Lively are both protective of their children, as they are rarely seen with their children out in public. Reynolds also talked about how he does not want his kids to be child actors at the event.

"Putting a kid in a business like this, it's generally not about the kid," Reynolds, People Magazine at the ceremony. “It's usually about the parents."

"When they're older, they can do whatever the hell they want," he adds. "I'm excited for that."

"Our job is to foster as much interest in as many different things as possible at this point."