Kate Middleton showcases ‘submissive gestures’ like Princess Diana, says expert

Kate Middleton has taken to her new role as Princess of Wales effortlessly. The royal has also won massive praise for her recent royal engagements.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge made headlines for her recent solo visit to a Ukrainian Community Center in Reading.

Kate was seen spending time with children, women and also chatted with several families displaced by the war. Her recent actions and mannerisms during that outing are being compared to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana by royal body language experts.

Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed footage from Kate’s visit and said she displayed several ‘submissive’ gestures, which indicated that she had a genuine interest in being there and supporting the Ukrainian families.

“We saw Kate interacting with children by sitting at the table where they were coloring in leaning forward and lowering her height in a submissive gesture,” she said.

She also noted that, “[Kate] also unconsciously raises her hand to a chin, this is what we call evaluation or analysis so it shows that she is deeply interested in what those she is interacting with are doing and saying, and also the fact she is authentic, it is not a contrived or deliberate action.”

“The most poignant and significant part of Kate‘s body language is the fact that she is reminiscent of Princess Diana who would think nothing of hugging and sitting children on her knee, which is what Kate did on the visit,” Stanton shared.

Royal expert Judi James also noticed similarities between Kate and Diana, especially around children. “Both women bend to the lowest crouch to greet small children, sitting on their own heels and offering total attention signals to make the children feel important and to create good connections.”