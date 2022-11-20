 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 20 2022
Vicky Kaushal says 'Govinda Naam Mera' did not make him cry

Govinda Naam Mera will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16
'Govinda Naam Mera' will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16

Actor Vicky Kaushal, at the trailer launch of his film Govinda Naam Mera, revealed that he did not cry while working on the film.

Vicky, at the event, stated: “A year before I heard the narration, Shashank had told me he’s writing something ‘paagal’ with me in mind. I knew nothing apart from this. He later narrated the story. I was hungry to do a film where I didn’t have to cry.”

“Iss film mein, saala ye dukh finally khatam ho gaya. I was very happy.”

The Sanju actor also revealed at the trailer launch event that he was usually praised for his performances in the films by the relatives, but they all had one complaint: ‘that he doesn’t sing or dance in his films.’

Kaushal added: “With Govinda Naam Mera, they finally can watch a masala film featuring him.”

On the work front, he will be starring in Laxman Utekar’s next film with Sara Ali Khan. He further has a biopic film by the name Sam Bahadur based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, reports PinkVilla.

Vicky Kaushal is one of the finest actors of India who is best known for films like: Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, Raazi, and Sanju. 

