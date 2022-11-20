Ranveer Singh reveals what his dad told him during his days of struggle

Ranveer Singh gave an emotional speech at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in Dubai and revealed how his father uplifted him when he struggles to pay for his portfolio, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ranveer Singh was awarded the Superstar of the Decade award at the awards ceremony in Dubai. He got emotional and recalled his days of struggle in his winning speech.

Ranveer revealed that he struggled to pay for his portfolio and his father supported him and told him not to worry as long as he was there for him.

Ranveer said, "Portfolio ka quotation aaya ₹50,000… bola ke acha wala banayenge, bade photographer se banayenge. Meine bola papa ₹50,000 bohut expensive hai toh papa ne bola ‘fikar mat kar beta tera papa betha hai yahan pe’ (The portfolio would cost ₹50,000, which I thought was a lot, but my father asked me not to worry and said he will help me).”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Boman Irani.