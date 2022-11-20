 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh reveals what his dad told him during his days of struggle

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Ranveer Singh reveals what his dad told him during his days of struggle
Ranveer Singh reveals what his dad told him during his days of struggle

Ranveer Singh gave an emotional speech at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in Dubai and revealed how his father uplifted him when he struggles to pay for his portfolio, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ranveer Singh was awarded the Superstar of the Decade award at the awards ceremony in Dubai. He got emotional and recalled his days of struggle in his winning speech.

Ranveer revealed that he struggled to pay for his portfolio and his father supported him and told him not to worry as long as he was there for him.

Ranveer said, "Portfolio ka quotation aaya ₹50,000… bola ke acha wala banayenge, bade photographer se banayenge. Meine bola papa ₹50,000 bohut expensive hai toh papa ne bola ‘fikar mat kar beta tera papa betha hai yahan pe’ (The portfolio would cost ₹50,000, which I thought was a lot, but my father asked me not to worry and said he will help me).”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Boman Irani.

More From Showbiz:

'Chak De India' writer Jaideep Sahni reveals the film struggled to get the trust of distributors

'Chak De India' writer Jaideep Sahni reveals the film struggled to get the trust of distributors
Kalki Koechlin says it was 'frustrating' being stereotyped as a home-breaker and 'psycho'

Kalki Koechlin says it was 'frustrating' being stereotyped as a home-breaker and 'psycho'
Hrithik Roshan denies reports of moving in with girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan denies reports of moving in with girlfriend Saba Azad
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 9

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 9
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' witnesses growth on Day 2

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' witnesses growth on Day 2
Vicky Kaushal says 'Govinda Naam Mera' did not make him cry

Vicky Kaushal says 'Govinda Naam Mera' did not make him cry
Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan starrer 'Bhediya' to release in five days

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan starrer 'Bhediya' to release in five days
‘I felt guilty’: Kabir Bedi gets vulnerable about his son Siddhant Bedi’s suicide

‘I felt guilty’: Kabir Bedi gets vulnerable about his son Siddhant Bedi’s suicide

Saif Ali Khan responds to 'Vikram Vedha' failure at the box office

Saif Ali Khan responds to 'Vikram Vedha' failure at the box office
Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home nameplate gets a 'diamond' makeover

Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home nameplate gets a 'diamond' makeover
'Indian Matchmaking' to get another season, confirms Sima Taparia

'Indian Matchmaking' to get another season, confirms Sima Taparia
Karan Johar reveals Tabassum was inspiration behind Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar reveals Tabassum was inspiration behind Koffee With Karan