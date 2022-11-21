Chaman border set to reopen today after more than a week's closure

A soldier stands guard at the Chaman border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. — Reuters/File

Pakistan and Afghanistan's civil and military border forces have agreed to reopen the Chaman border today (Monday) for all types of trade and communication, The News reported.

The border crossing — known as Friendship Gate — will be reopened more than a week after the terror attack from the Afghan side that martyred a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier.

The Chaman border was closed after unidentified armed men opened fire on the Pakistani security troops from inside Afghanistan, martyring an FC soldier and injuring another two on November 13. Hundreds of trucks containing goods were stuck waiting on both sides of the border due to closure.

However, after talks in multiple flag meetings, the authorities from both sides agreed to reopen the border today. In the latest emergency flag meeting, they also agreed to foil subversion and deploy unarmed personnel from both countries.

During the meeting, the Afghan delegation condemned the firing incident and promised to arrest and punish those involved.

A 10-member delegation from Pakistan also attended the meeting.

Rabbani calls for joint parliament session on attack

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani on Sunday called for a joint parliament session to hold a briefing on last week's terrorist attack at the Pak-Afghan border crossing in Chaman.

The senator said that a rise in terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has been observed, while the progress in parleys with the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains unclear.

Calling for a joint parliament session, Rabbani said that a special briefing should be given on the terrorist attack at the Friendship Gate and progress on talks with TTP should be shared.

He also called for a briefing on the increase in terrorist activities in the two provinces and said that amendments in the rules for the appointment of the chairman and the reformation of the parliamentary committee of national security should be notified.

Pakistan has called on the Taliban to ensure it lives up to promises that it would not harbour international militants. The Taliban denies harbouring militants.