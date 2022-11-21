England practice in Abu Dhabi ahead of Pakistan Test series

England cricket team. — AFP/File

ABU DHABI: The England cricket team is currently in Abu Dhabi before leaving for Pakistan for the upcoming Test series from Rawalpindi to Karachi.

The English team will play practice matches in Abu Dhabi for three days against England Lions.

The practice matches will be played from November 23 to November 25. Then, the Englishmen will arrive in Islamabad on November 27.

The Green Shirts will play three matches against England. The first Test will be played in Rawalpindi on December 1. The second Test will be held in Multan on Friday, December 9, while the final Test will be held in the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, December 17.

England toured Pakistan in September-October this year for seven-match T20I series. The touring party won the series 4-3.

Schedule of Tests

December 1-5 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

December 9-13 – 2nd Test, Multan

December 17-21 – 3rd Test, Karachi

Pakistan have not named their squad for the Test series so far.

England squad

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Mark Wood.