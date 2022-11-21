 
Chris Brown ‘boo-ed’ for winning ‘Favourite R&B Artist’ at AMAs 2022

Chris Brown won an award at the American Music Awards 2022 for the 'Favourite Male R&B Artist' category on Sunday night, November 20th, 2022.

Kelly Rowland took the stage to announce the nominees for the categpry which included Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, The Weeknd along with Brown.

As the former Destiny’s Child member announced Brown as the winner, audible boos from the crowd were heard and the camera panned out to show the whole theatre. Rowland looked surprised but continued with her presenting duties, via Page Six.

As Rowland, 41, noted that 33-year-old was not there to receive the award and that she would accept it on his behalf, she went ahead and quieted the crowd.

“Excuse me,” she said amid boos from the crowd. “Chill out.”

“I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer," the Destiny's Child alum said. "I'll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations.”

She concluded her speech with “and congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

A day before the award ceremony, Brown took to Instagram to hit back at the AMAs for cancelling his Michael Jackson tribute performance for ‘unknown reasons.’

The show’s producers have yet to address the performance’s seemingly sudden cancellation.

Brown has found himself under fire many times since assaulting Rihanna in 2009, from being accused of hitting a woman in 2021 — an investigation that was later dropped due “insufficient evidence” — to being sued for allegedly drugging and raping a woman in 2020, per Page Six.

