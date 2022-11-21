Faisal Vawda insists on not turning Arshad Sharif's killing into a joke

PTI leader Faisal Vawda addresses a presser at the National Press Club in Islamabad. — APP

Vawda says he hasn't provided evidences yet.

Minister reiterates journalist's killing was part of conspiracy.

Deems Sharif's killers "powerful, planners, and wise".

ISLAMABAD: PTI's expelled member Faisal Vawda Monday made yet another claim regarding the murder of slain journalist Arshad Sharif and said that he hasn't provided the evidences yet.

Speaking to journalists in the federal capital, the former minister said: "It is a painful matter. A bad joke should not be made out of this case."

The ex-senator reiterated that Sharif's killing was part of a conspiracy and he was shot at a close range.

"Pakistan was asleep, till I held a press conference," Vawda said adding that the late journalist's phone and iPad were not found after his murder.

Commenting on his suspicions regarding the perpetrators of Sharif's killing, Vawda said that those involved are powerful, planners, and wise.

"Criminals, who easily flee from Pakistan, should be caught," he said insisting that we don't need to reach the shooters, but those who directed the killing.

Speaking about the PTI's internal matters and its impact on Chairman Imran Khan's future, Vawda said that the people — whom he alleged of replacing Khan — will become prime minister and have the party's chief disqualified.

"Imran Khan should clean the party from the inside," he said sharing that he still considers Khan as his leader and will go to him when he ever he is contacted.

Last week, Vawda claimed that "some people" want to replace the party chairman and said: “All three snakes are aspirants for the prime minister’s slot.”

He further maintained that the "two confidants and three snakes created differences between Khan and the establishment".

