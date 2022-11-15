 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

FIA summons Murad Saeed, Faisal Vawda in Arshad Sharif case

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

PTI leader Murad Saeed (L), slain journalist Arshad Sharif and former PTI member Faisal Vawda. — Twitter/PID/File
PTI leader Murad Saeed (L), slain journalist Arshad Sharif and former PTI member Faisal Vawda. — Twitter/PID/File

  • FIA calls in Vawda and Saeed with evidence to back their claims.
  • Notices have been sent to both former ministers.
  • Waqar Ahmed and his wife questioned by Kenyan authorities.

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: Following their claims about being familiar with threats to slain journalist Arshad Sharif's life after his murder in Kenya, the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) fact-finding committee has summoned former ministers Faisal Vawda and Murad Saeed to the agency's headquarters on Monday, November 21.

FIA sources have said that the federal ministers have been sent notices to appear at its headquarters with evidence to back their claims.

In his explosive presser on October 26, PTI's now-expelled leader dismissed the Kenyan police's version of Sharif being killed in a case of "mistaken identity". He said that the journalist, whom he claims to have known personally, was shot with two bullets and from a "very close range".

Vawda also alleged that some people within the PTI were involved in Sharif's killing and also said he was familiar with Khurram Ahmad and Waqar Ahmad — the brothers who hosted the journalist in Kenya.

Sources shared that the FIA's fact-finding team has written to ARY's owner Salman Iqbal and Karachi King’s CEO Tariq Wasi to assist in the murder inquiry and respond to its questions.

There is no word from Wasi yet, but Iqbal said in a statement that he was cooperating with the team.

“The investigation team just got in touch with me yesterday about the killing of my brother Arshad Sharif. While I still have concerns about the independence and transparency of the PMLN government investigation, my team and I are providing them with our full cooperation," Iqbal said responding about the matter.

Waqar, who arranged a sponsor letter for Arshad Sharif and organised his stay in Kenya, has said that Wasi asked him to arrange a visit visa for Sharif.

Sources in Kenya and Pakistan shared on Tuesday that the slain journalist's luggage has arrived in Pakistan from Kenya.

Blood-stained clothes of Sharif will be sent for forensic analysis, said the source, adding that Pakistan’s fact-finding committee's members Ather Waheed and Omar Shahid Hamid have written to the Dubai police through Pakistan's Foreign Office seeking its help in pursuing local investigations.

Meanwhile, Waqar and his wife Maureen Waqar appeared at the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) in Nairobi on Tuesday, where they were questioned regarding the journalist's killing while he was their guest in the country.

It should be noted that the case of the journalist's killing has been under investigation in both Kenya and Pakistan since the night he was murdered, while Pakistan's two-member probe commission has been been advised by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to visit Sharif's place of residence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The journalist was killed on the night of October 23 when he was being driven in a Toyota Land Cruiser from AmmoDump Kwenia to Nairobi by Waqar's brother Khurram. He was killed at the junction of Magadi-Kiserian Road by the armed officers of the General Service Unit (GSU).

More From Pakistan:

Punjab appoints CCPO Lahore as JIT head for probing attack on Imran Khan

Punjab appoints CCPO Lahore as JIT head for probing attack on Imran Khan
In farewell visit to PMA, Gen Bajwa advises cadets to seek professional excellence

In farewell visit to PMA, Gen Bajwa advises cadets to seek professional excellence
Toshakhana exposé: Dubai-based businessman reveals Farah Gogi traded Imran Khan's costly gifts

Toshakhana exposé: Dubai-based businessman reveals Farah Gogi traded Imran Khan's costly gifts
Imran Khan's politics revolves around an ‘appointment’: FM Bilawal

Imran Khan's politics revolves around an ‘appointment’: FM Bilawal
Girls return to Diamir school burnt by miscreants

Girls return to Diamir school burnt by miscreants
PMC to give grace marks to MDCAT candidates

PMC to give grace marks to MDCAT candidates
8 million people in need of medical assistance after calamitous floods: UN agency

8 million people in need of medical assistance after calamitous floods: UN agency
Supreme Court serves notice to Imran Khan in ECP contempt case

Supreme Court serves notice to Imran Khan in ECP contempt case
ECP reserves decision in Karachi LG polls postponement case

ECP reserves decision in Karachi LG polls postponement case
PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for COVID-19

PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for COVID-19
IDEAS 2022 kicks off in Karachi

IDEAS 2022 kicks off in Karachi

Trade suspension at Chaman border enters day three after deadly shooting

Trade suspension at Chaman border enters day three after deadly shooting