 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' gets its highest one-day collection on Day 3

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Ajay Devgns Drishyam 2 gets its highest one-day collection on Day 3
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' gets its highest one-day collection on Day 3

Ajay Devgn's recently released film Drishyam 2 has come out as a money spinner at the box office as the film collected INR 27 crore on its third day in theatres, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film minted INR 27 crore on its third day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 64 crore in three days.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2's business is expected to grow further in the coming days.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' witnesses growth on Day 10

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' witnesses growth on Day 10
Mahira Khan bags Best Actress award for Prince Charming: Deets inside

Mahira Khan bags Best Actress award for Prince Charming: Deets inside
Anushka Sharma’s 'happy face’ surefire way to beat Monday blues: Photos

Anushka Sharma’s 'happy face’ surefire way to beat Monday blues: Photos
Bhushan Kumar files police complaint against imposter

Bhushan Kumar files police complaint against imposter

Oscars selected Indian film 'Chhello Show' to stream on OTT on this date

Oscars selected Indian film 'Chhello Show' to stream on OTT on this date
Shah Rukh Khan to receive Honorary Award at Red Sea International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan to receive Honorary Award at Red Sea International Film Festival
Kartik Aaryan shares cool picture with Ajay Devgn from IFFI red carpet

Kartik Aaryan shares cool picture with Ajay Devgn from IFFI red carpet
'RRR' director meets 'Star Wars' director at Governors Award 2022: See Picture

'RRR' director meets 'Star Wars' director at Governors Award 2022: See Picture
Allu Arjun dedicates post to 'cutest baby' Arha on her birthday

Allu Arjun dedicates post to 'cutest baby' Arha on her birthday
Alia Bhatt newbie 'mama' gives a sneak peek of her 'cosy' mode: Photo

Alia Bhatt newbie 'mama' gives a sneak peek of her 'cosy' mode: Photo
'Chak De India' writer Jaideep Sahni reveals the film struggled to get the trust of distributors

'Chak De India' writer Jaideep Sahni reveals the film struggled to get the trust of distributors
Kalki Koechlin says it was 'frustrating' being stereotyped as a home-breaker and 'psycho'

Kalki Koechlin says it was 'frustrating' being stereotyped as a home-breaker and 'psycho'