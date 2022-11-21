 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 21 2022
Akshay Kumar didn't work with Priyanka Chopra in 'Barsaat' because of wife Twinkle Khanna, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan

Akshay Kumar didn't work with Priyanka Chopra in 'Barsaat' because of wife Twinkle Khanna, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan claimed in a recent interview that Akshay Kumar dropped out of the 2005 film Barsaat and stopped working with Priyanka Chopra because of his wife Twinkle Khanna's reservations, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Suneel shared that Akshay was cast originally in the film Barsaat alongside Priyanka. However, he opted out of the film because his wife didn't want him to work with Priyanka. He never worked with Priyanka after that.

Suneel said, "Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were a very good pair, very similar in terms of their personal traits. They had amazing chemistry. I thought the song looked beautiful; no vulgarity, no obscenity, very sensuous."

He further added, "Then Priyanka went for a world tour, and when she came back. I don’t know what happened in between. By then, I had also got to know of the other issues that had come up between him and his wife. She had issues with Priyanka, I was told."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu.

