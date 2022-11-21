Malaika Arora says she is criticized for her fashion, lifestyle choices and age

Malaika Arora talked about the trolling and criticism she receives on social media in a recent interview saying that her new show Moving In With Malaika will debunk the myths on the basis of which she is trolled, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Malaika said that she is criticized for her fashion, lifestyle choices and age and her upcoming show will address the misconceptions there are regarding her choices.

Malaika said, "I think people have perceptions because of the trolls that you see. I mean, that's how perceptions are built. And I think I want to bust those perceptions and those myths because eventually, people believe what is put out there.”

She further added, "People criticise everything right from my choices, my fashion choices, or my lifestyle choices, how I go about it, my age, etc, all of it. It's heavily, heavily trolled. So yes, those are exactly the things that I want to address and how I address it."

Moving In With Malaika will mark Malaika's OTT debut and will give her fans unfiltered access to her personal life.