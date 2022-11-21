 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 21 2022
Neena Gupta says she will do anything for her daughter Masaba but not for her husband

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Neena Gupta said in a recent interview that there is no love between a man and a woman and the only love she has felt in his life is for her daughter, Masaba Gupta, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Neena Gupta said that lust or habit is often considered love between a man and a woman and she doesn't believe in love between a man and a woman.

Neena said, "I don't think there is anything called love between a man and a woman. It starts with lust and then If you get along, you become affectionate to each other and then, it becomes a habit."

She further added, "The only love that I have felt is for Masaba. I don't know other people might have felt, but mujhe nahi love samajh mein aata (I don't understand that love). Ye sab wo lust hota hai shuru me, uske baad (there is lust in the beginning, but after that) it can take any direction, you marry or you go to somebody else.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Uunchai.

