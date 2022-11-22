PDM chief says won't allow Imran Khan to form govt again

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFPFile

Those in position of authority will decide about army's top appointments, says Fazl.

PTI's long march, he claims, is moving at a snail's pace.

Vows to stop Imran Khan from getting power again.

SUKKUR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Monday that only those in positions of authority have the power to decide who will be the next commander of the Pakistan Army.

The PTI's protest march has turned into a prolonged march as it is inching towards the federal capital at a snail’s pace, Fazl told reporters, predicting that it is unlikely for the PTI's march to reach its destination.

The JUI-F chief asserted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan sought to appoint the army chief of his choosing, which is why he was taking out the long march. However, appointments to the top army positions will be made as per the procedure laid down in the Constitution, he said.

He claimed that the former prime minister devastated the country's economy during his three-and-a-half-year reign and is now seeking power again, which the PDM will never allow.

The PDM chief said Khan had once again attempted to destroy the country in the name of the "Haqeeqi Azadi March".

He said the coalition government rescued the country from bankruptcy and was trying hard to fix the economic issues.

The PDM chief said the Saudi crown prince was scheduled to visit Pakistan with mega projects but Khan created obstacles by launching the march, adding that they were convincing the Saudi prince to visit the country.

Fazl further said the allegations levelled by a person in London against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif should be investigated as they were of serious nature.

He said when his party held a long march, no road was closed and no traffic was blocked and despite staying in Islamabad for 15 days, "nothing was destroyed".

Meanwhile, addressing the Paigham-e-Jamiat Conference in Shikarpur, he said the JUI-F will make the country’s economic system interest-free and bring reforms in the light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

He said the JUI-F has called a conference of ulema on November 30 in Karachi to devise an interest-free economic system. JUI-F leaders Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro, and others also addressed the conference.