 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

PDM chief says won't allow Imran Khan to form govt again

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFPFile
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFPFile

  • Those in position of authority will decide about army's top appointments, says Fazl. 
  • PTI's long march, he claims, is moving at a snail's pace.
  • Vows to stop Imran Khan from getting power again. 

SUKKUR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Monday that only those in positions of authority have the power to decide who will be the next commander of the Pakistan Army.

The PTI's protest march has turned into a prolonged march as it is inching towards the federal capital at a snail’s pace, Fazl told reporters, predicting that it is unlikely for the PTI's march to reach its destination.

The JUI-F chief asserted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan sought to appoint the army chief of his choosing, which is why he was taking out the long march. However, appointments to the top army positions will be made as per the procedure laid down in the Constitution, he said.

He claimed that the former prime minister devastated the country's economy during his three-and-a-half-year reign and is now seeking power again, which the PDM will never allow.

The PDM chief said Khan had once again attempted to destroy the country in the name of the "Haqeeqi Azadi March".

He said the coalition government rescued the country from bankruptcy and was trying hard to fix the economic issues. 

The PDM chief said the Saudi crown prince was scheduled to visit Pakistan with mega projects but Khan created obstacles by launching the march, adding that they were convincing the Saudi prince to visit the country.

Fazl further said the allegations levelled by a person in London against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif should be investigated as they were of serious nature. 

He said when his party held a long march, no road was closed and no traffic was blocked and despite staying in Islamabad for 15 days, "nothing was destroyed".

Meanwhile, addressing the Paigham-e-Jamiat Conference in Shikarpur, he said the JUI-F will make the country’s economic system interest-free and bring reforms in the light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

He said the JUI-F has called a conference of ulema on November 30 in Karachi to devise an interest-free economic system. JUI-F leaders Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro, and others also addressed the conference.

More From Pakistan:

Cop shot dead in Karachi's DHA

Cop shot dead in Karachi's DHA
Sadiq Sanjrani seeks support from political parties over expected no-trust move

Sadiq Sanjrani seeks support from political parties over expected no-trust move
Army chief's appointment notification to be issued by Nov 26: Khawaja Asif

Army chief's appointment notification to be issued by Nov 26: Khawaja Asif
GHQ in loop about PM’s letter on army chief appointment: Khawaja Asif

GHQ in loop about PM’s letter on army chief appointment: Khawaja Asif
Gen Bajwa visits naval, air HQs, interacts with officers, troops

Gen Bajwa visits naval, air HQs, interacts with officers, troops
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam embark on Europe tour: sources

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam embark on Europe tour: sources
Trial court sends notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference

Trial court sends notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference
Court reserves verdict on Ishaq Dar's acquittal plea in assets beyond means case

Court reserves verdict on Ishaq Dar's acquittal plea in assets beyond means case
Faisal Vawda insists on not turning Arshad Sharif's killing into a joke

Faisal Vawda insists on not turning Arshad Sharif's killing into a joke
Dar orders probe into ‘illegal, unwarranted’ leak of COAS Bajwa’s family tax records

Dar orders probe into ‘illegal, unwarranted’ leak of COAS Bajwa’s family tax records
Pakistan deplores India's baseless allegations at 'No Money for Terror' summit

Pakistan deplores India's baseless allegations at 'No Money for Terror' summit
Pakistan's transgender activists seek rights and protection

Pakistan's transgender activists seek rights and protection